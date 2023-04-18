Bronx gunman wanted for shooting outside of NY Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s district office fled in BMW

A gunman who shot and wounded a 20-year-old man outside the Bronx storefront district office of Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie fled the scene in a white BMW, police sources said Tuesday.

The victim remains in critical condition at Jacobi Medical Center as cops hunt for surveillance footage that could help track down the getaway vehicle used in the Monday afternoon shooting outside of 1446 Gun Hill Road, where the leader of the lower chamber handles constituent services.

It’s not believed the shooting has anything to do with Heastie or the members of his district office, police said.

Witnesses said the gunman crept up and shot the victim in the head and legs before running to the awaiting car. The victim was sporting a Yankees cap and talking on his cellphone when he was shot.

“He walked up on him, pulled out a pistol and shot him in the head,” one eyewitness told the Daily News, pointing out the victim’s clothing on the sidewalk. “He was laying there bleeding. That’s his hat. That’s his shoes. It was awful.”

Heastie was in Albany at the time of the shooting, the assemblyman said in a statement.

“I am grateful for the safety of my staff and everyone else who was in the vicinity at the time,” he said in a statement.

“Sadly, in this instance another young person of color has fallen victim to gun violence. We must address the scourge of guns and gun violence plaguing our country, and this is yet another example of the urgent need to act.”