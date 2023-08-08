Bronx judge snubs apology from cartel boss ‘more prolific’ than Escobar

Dairo Antonio Usuga was sentenced to 45 years in prison - GETTY IMAGES

A judge who grew up in the Bronx rejected an apology from a Colombian cartel boss who was “more prolific” than Pablo Escobar.

Dairo Antonio Usuga, 51, known as “Otoniel,” was for years one of the world’s most dangerous drug lords.

Usuga headed a cartel and paramilitary group - the notorious Clan de Golfo, or Gulf Clan - with a bloody grip on much of northern Colombia.

In a New York court on Tuesday, Usuga apologised and said he was “accepting responsibility for the crimes that I have committed”.

Through an interpreter, he said: “I apologise to the governments of the United States and of Colombia and to the victims of the crimes that I have committed.”

He added: “To the people and to the youth of Colombia, I advise them and warn them not to take the path that I have taken.”

His lawyers asked for a prison term of less than 25 years, arguing that he should be given credit for his acceptance of responsibility.

They also cited his impoverished childhood when he was forced to fight as a child soldier.

Usuga was caught in 2021 - AP

But US District Judge Dora Irizarry said “billions” of people had been born into similar situations and did not become cartel leaders.

She said: “I grew up in the projects of the South Bronx. I know all too well what it’s like to be raised in that environment where, day to day, people are shooting each other in the street, people are dying in the street.”

She sentenced Usuga to 45 years in prison.

The judge called the nearly 100,000kg of cocaine the kingpin had shipped to the United States “extraordinary”.

The environment he grew up in was no excuse, she said.

She said: “People growing up in these communities, who have the will and have the desire, work their way out of it.”

The judge said Usuga had chances “to leave this life behind - and you didn’t.”

She also dismissed a defence claim that prosecutors engaged in “hyperbole” by comparing him to Escobar, the former leader of the Medellin cartel who was killed in 1993.

The judge told defence lawyers: “There have been many drug dealers who were more prolific than Pablo Escobar, including your client.”

Usuga had pleaded guilty in January to drug trafficking charges, admitting he oversaw the smuggling of tons of cocaine to the US, and that “there was a lot of violence”.

He was arrested in 2021 and the US agreed not to seek a life sentence in order to get him extradited from Colombia.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the 45-year sentence showed the US would hold drug lords accountable “no matter where they are and no matter how long it takes.”

