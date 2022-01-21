Bronx livery driver stabbed after argument with 3 passengers over cost of ride

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A Bronx livery driver was stabbed during an argument with three passengers over the cost of the fare, police said Friday.

The 34-year-old victim, stabbed twice in the chest, is in stable condition at St. Barnabas Hospital. The suspects — two men and a woman — are still being sought.

Police said the victim picked up the suspects at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Bronx Blvd. and headed toward their destination 2-1/2 miles away on Crescent Ave.

An argument ensued over the cost of the ride. Near East Fordham Rd. and Walton Ave., the trio stole the driver’s money, police said, and ran off. When the driver gave chase at least one of the robbers stabbed him, police said. The driver stumbled a block or so before collapsing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories