Bronx man, 23, fatally stabbed steps from home

A 23-year-old Bronx man was stabbed to death just steps away from his home, police said Tuesday.

Jonathan Martinez got into an argument with his killer on Bryant Ave. near Aldus St. in Foxhurst about 6 p.m. Monday, cops said. As the quarrel escalated his adversary whipped out a knife and stabbed Martinez more than once in the back.

Medics rush Martinez to Lincoln Hospital but he could not be saved, police said.

The stabber fled and has not been caught.

Martinez lived just down the block from where he was killed. He had no criminal record.