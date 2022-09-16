Bronx man, 32, critically wounded in street shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded as he argued with two other men on a Bronx street Thursday night, police said.

The 32-year-old man was walking in and out of a house on Cruger Ave. near Mace Ave. in Allerton when he began feuding with the men just before 8:50 p.m., cops and sources said.

The house is a hot spot for drug activity, sources said.

One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the man twice — once in the abdomen and once in the right arm, sources said.

A witness saw the shooters run off as the wounded man laid on the pavement.

“He was face up bleeding bad,” said the man, who did not want to be named. “You could see the bone from his arm.”

The victim lives in a building on the street with his wife and 5-year-old son, the man said.

“His wife was standing over him and he was in and out. “He was tired of the street. He was trying to get back on his feet.”

Medics rushed the man to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition.

Police were seeking the shooter and the other person late Thursday.