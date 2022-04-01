Bronx man accused of sexually abusing three young girls at Soundview afterschool tennis program, and there may be others, police said

A Bronx man sexually abused three girls — all under the age of 12 — at a Bronx afterschool tennis program, police said Friday, and there may be other victims.

Gerardo Gutierrez, 30, is accused of rubbing his genitals against the buttocks of two of the girls. He allegedly rubbed another girl’s leg in a sexual manner.

He was charged on Feb. 15 with sex abuse, criminal sex act and acting in a manner injurious to a minor.

Police said all three incidents happened in 2021 during a tennis program run by the New York Junior Tennis League and held at PS 100 Isaac Clason, in Soundview.

The league had no immediate information about his connection to the program and was unaware of the arrest.

“We do background checks on all our employees,” spokesman Joe Ceriello said.

Detectives, however, believe, there may be more girls who were victimized and are focusing on the time between November 2019 and July 2021.

Police released a photo of Gutierrez to the media and asked anyone with information about other victims to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

It was not immediately clear why the NYPD waited more than two months to notify the public of the arrest.

Police did not say how Gutierrez is connected to the tennis program, though they did confirm that he is not a Department of Education employee.

Gutierrez, who lives in the Bronx, pleaded not guilty and is being held on $150,000 bail. He has three prior arrests, all misdemeanors, police said.