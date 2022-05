A Bronx man was shot dead after he answered a knock at his front door, according to police and sources.

The 43-year-old victim opened the door just before 6 p.m. at his two-story brick home on Irwin Ave. near W. 234th St. in Kingsbridge.

A gunman standing outside the doorway shot him in the chest and walked away, police and sources said.

Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital where he died.

There have been no arrests.