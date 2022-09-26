Bronx man arrested for fatal beating of boyfriend, bloody hammer recovered from crime scene

A Bronx man has been arrested for the fatal beating of his boyfriend — and investigators have recovered a bloody hammer believed to be the murder weapon, police said Monday.

The 37-year-old victim, Andre Huertas, was found dead Saturday afternoon inside the apartment he shared with suspect Felix Perez in the John Adams Houses in Melrose.

Police responding to a 12:42 p.m. 911 call of an assault in progress found Huertas dead inside the apartment on E. 152nd St. near Concord Ave. dead from trauma to his head and body.

Perez, 49, would not speak to cops, asking for a lawyer, when he was arrested on murder charges the next day. Police said he was arrested based on evidence and a conversation Perez had with someone else about the gruesome slaying. Perez has no prior arrests, police said.

A hammer with blood residue recovered at the crime scene is believed to be the murder weapon, though forensic tests are being conducted to confirm that, cops said.

The couple were known to argue, according to neighbor Crystal Rivera, 31.

“Maybe every other month,” Rivera said Sunday. “At one point [it] started to get really really bad. I think they got into a really bad dispute. Looked like the [partner] was miserable.”

She heard no commotion the day of the killing though.

“I’m in shock. No banging, no stuff getting thrown,” she said. “I’m spooked. It’s really sad.”

The victim suffered from diabetes and received disability assistance, Rivera said.

“He was really nice, help anybody,” she said. “Clean up the building. He was resourceful. Good community man.”