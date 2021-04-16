Bronx Man Arrested For Hate Crime Against Asian Woman

Ryan General
·1 min read

A Bronx man has been arrested for allegedly harassing a 25-year-old Asian woman in Manhattan.

Daniel Negroni, 31, is accused of targeting the unnamed victim in Sutton Place around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to WLNY.

The woman reported that Negroni approached her and made anti-Asian comments as she was out on First Avenue and 57th Street on the East Side.

ABC 7 News reporter CeFaan Kim shared on Twitter that the man allegedly told the woman: “Corona Virus Asian, so I should punch you.”

She told investigators that the man also tried to hit her but missed before fleeing the scene. An earlier report noted that the victim was not physically hurt from the incident.

NYPD released images of the suspect captured by surveillance cameras in the area.




Negroni was soon apprehended by local authorities and is now facing a charge of aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

Featured Image via CeFaan Kim

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Washington Teens to Supply Over 30,000 Masks to Frontline Medical Workers

Chinese Army Dog Begs Retiring Handler Not to Go After 2 Years Together

Jake Paul Charged After Participating in Riots and Looting in Arizona

Woman Cries for Help as Man Harasses Her in LA Restaurant, No One Stepped In

Recommended Stories

  • Mesh mask lands Capitol riot defendant in hot water with judge

    A video circulating online shows Rachel Powell wearing a porous, mesh mask despite an order to comply with mask requirements while she awaits trial.

  • ‘Attacked Above and Below’: Demonstrators Protest Anti-Asian Train Attacks in NYC

    Concerned AsAm Citizens of NYC (CAAC NYC), a grassroots initiative that aims to stop the increasing hate crimes on Asian Americans, took its protests directly to the subway on Wednesday. The group held its first NYC Subway Ride Protest around 6 p.m. at the Brooklyn Bridge subway station. Around 50 protesters took the Uptown 6 train to Grand Central Station while handing out 200 Upstander Bags containing #StopAsianHate SKYE buttons, stickers and bystander information flyers.

  • Trisha Paytas clapped back at Joe Rogan after he commented on a bikini picture of them on his podcast

    A guest told Rogan she subscribed to Trisha Paytas' OnlyFans, to which Rogan said: "You can keep that."

  • I feel anti-Asian bigotry in Kansas, and it’s a story with a long American history

    Midwesterners might think that kind of bigotry “doesn’t happen here.” Well, it does.

  • Chicago Police Union Head Says Shooting of 13-Year-Old ‘100 Percent Justified’

    The head of Chicago’s police union backed the officer involved in the shooting death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, in an interview on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time on Thursday. Police released security and body camera footage of the incident in Chicago‘s Little Village, sparking calls for protests. During the incident, officers responded to a shots-fired call, and officer Eric Stillman chased Toledo into an alleyway in the neighborhood. Footage appears to show Toledo placing a gun behind a fence, then turning towards Stillman and putting his hands in the air. Chicago Police Union president John Catanzara told host Chris Cuomo that Stillman’s actions were “justified” given the circumstances of the shooting. “Time-lapse photo shows that that officer had eight-tenths of a second to determine if that weapon was still in [Toledo’s] hand or not, period. There’s no way a rational person can say they can process that and their muscle reaction would be less than one second,” Catanzara said. “I started my dissertation by saying it is 100 percent justified. That officer’s actions were actually heroic,” he said later. “There’s a very good reason he only shot once. Like I said, he could have been shot multiple times but the officer assessed in a split second. Unfortunately, he already committed to the first shot, justifiably so.” John Catanzara, president of the Chicago Police Union, defends the actions of the officer who fatally shot of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. https://t.co/681ELa7SF0 pic.twitter.com/BUuECFsijW — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 16, 2021 After firing the first shot, Stillman ceased fire and gave first aid to Toledo along with other officers, however Toledo was subsequently declared dead at the scene. Catanzara said he could not immediately confirm whether the gun Toledo allegedly placed behind the fence was involved in the shooting which prompted a police response. Adeena Weiss Ortiz, an attorney for Toledo’s family, emphasized that Toledo did not have a gun in his hand when Stillman shot him. “If he had a gun, he tossed it….The officer said, ‘show me your hands,’ [and Toledo] complied,” she said. The officer “is trained to not shoot somebody unarmed. He is trained to look, he is trained not to panic.” Toledo’s family and city officials released a joint statement calling for “peaceful” responses to the shooting. “We acknowledge that the release of this video is the first step in the process toward the healing of the family, the community and our city,” the statement said. “We understand that the release of this video will be incredibly painful and elicit an emotional response to all who view it, and we ask that people express themselves peacefully.”

  • Man has ‘perfect’ response to ‘uneducated’ comments about his relationship: ‘Trans women are real women’

    A TikToker and her boyfriend started an important conversation about dating within the transgender community.

  • Indianapolis police official updates on mass shooting at FedEx warehouse

    Deputy Chief Craig McCartt of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department provides update on FedEx facility shooting.

  • Shy podcaster helped police crack California cold case

    Chris Lambert would like to get back to making music but he can’t seem to stop chasing a ghost that has haunted him for nearly 25 years. A billboard on the side of the road on California's Central Coast led him on a detour three years ago from his career as a singer-songwriter and recording engineer. On Tuesday, as San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson announced arrests, he credited Lambert with helping draw worldwide attention to the case and bringing forward several key witnesses.

  • Chinese Woman Goes Viral After Hitting Boss With Mop for Alleged Harassment

    A woman has gone viral on Chinese social media after hitting her boss with a mop over inappropriate text messages. What happened: The woman, a government worker from northeastern China who has been identified only as Zhou, was caught on video fighting back after her boss had allegedly harassed her, the New York Times reported. In the 14-minute Weibo video, which has been watched millions of times, Zhou pours water over her boss.

  • ‘I’m Obsessed’: Paris Hilton on NFTs, Empowering Female Creators and the Future of Art

    The "original influencer" on supporting digital artists, her first NFT drop and why she has more in common with non-fungible tokens than you might think.

  • 'Pro-police' televangelist Pat Robertson slams Derek Chauvin, Kim Potter, says 'we cannot have a bunch of clowns' policing the U.S.

    O.G. televangelist Pat Robertson isn't about to take to the streets to protest the police shooting of Daunte Wright at the hands of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter. But like many people, Robertson is baffled that Potter evidently meant to use her Taser on Wright, not her gun. "If you can't tell the difference in the feel of those things, it's crazy," and Potter "deserves" the consequences, Robertson said on Thursday's 700 Club, holding both a handgun and a Taser. "You know, I am pro-police, folks. I think we need the police, we need their service, and they do a good job, but if they don't stop this onslaught, they cannot do this," he said, pivoting to the other prominent police killing in the Minneapolis area. "And the thing that's going on in Minnesota about that Derek Chauvin — I mean, they ought to put him under the jail, he has caused so much trouble by kneeling on the death of George Floyd, I mean on his neck — it's just terrible what's happening." When the police are starting to lose the approval of Pat Robertson, you know things are bad. pic.twitter.com/Pu7tw6aoDC — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) April 15, 2021 "We don't have the finest in the police department," Robertson said. "They're low-paid people, Terri," and we need to hire "a more superior workforce." (The average annual wage for a police officer in the U.S. in 2019, not including overtime, was $67,600, or $71,840 in Minnesota, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.) "We need police! We need them and we need to honor them and I'm all for," Robertson said. "But at the same time, we cannot have a bunch of clowns running around who are underpaid and who really are not the best and brightest." Peter Weber Here's the video of Pat Robertson calling the ‍♂️ "a bunch of running around who are underpaid and are not the best and brightest" with subtitles. pic.twitter.com/jTbtSn19rd — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) April 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planMarjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are lone lawmakers to vote against National Marrow Donor ProgramHow a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigation

  • GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene were the only 'no' votes on a bill reauthorizing the National Marrow Donor Program

    The program matches bone marrow donors with patients who have leukemia or other blood diseases. The bill passed the House in a 415-2 vote.

  • Scott Disick puts 'pressure' on Kourtney Kardashian to consider marrying him in new 'KUWTK' video

    In a new preview for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Disick asked the Poosh founder about marriage, which her sisters thought would be "epic."

  • Violent home invasion ends with masked man shot — by his own grandfather, NC cops say

    The victim did not realize it was his grandson, police say.

  • Republicans say less than 6% of Biden's plan is traditional infrastructure. BofA says it's more like half.

    Bank of America said the physical capital will see immediate return on investment, while spending on nontraditional infrastructure will take longer.

  • 4 virus variants are spreading in the US, and studies suggest they can make people sicker, evade the immune response, or spread faster. Here's why experts are concerned.

    COVID-19 "variants of concern" include the coronavirus variant first found in South Africa. These new strains differ from the original in key ways.

  • Meet the people who knew Matt Gaetz as a high schooler

    Insider interviewed 21 of Matt Gaetz's former high school classmates. Some of them aren't surprised by the sex scandals spilling out now.

  • Fatal police violence may be linked to preterm births in neighborhoods nearby

    A demonstration in New York City in June 2020 denounces systemic racism and the police killings of African Americans. Scott Heins via Getty ImagesBuilding on generations of work by activists and organizers, there is currently a national reckoning with the impacts of police violence on Black communities underway in the United States. It’s well established that killings, injuries and intense surveillance by police can traumatize not only the direct victims, but their communities. But little research has been done to assess whether police violence has spillover effects on other facets of human health. I am an epidemiologist who studies how the social and physical environment shapes maternal and infant health, and my research team and I wanted to investigate whether witnessing the police killing someone – or even living nearby or hearing about it afterward – could affect the outcome of a healthy pregnancy. Our latest research suggests the answer is yes. Our new study, published in March in the journal Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology, found that Californians who were pregnant when fatal police violence occurred in their neighborhoods saw increases in preterm birth. For Black mothers, the associations were particularly high: When police killed a Black person in the neighborhood, the hazard of delivering early increased by 35% or 81%, depending on the data source. Previous studies show stressful or traumatic events of any kind during pregnancy can be linked to increased risk for preterm birth. Because Black people are disproportionately victimized by police violence, and because there are stark racial and ethnic inequities in preterm births, we anticipated that exposure to fatal police violence during pregnancy might also influence preterm birth risk. Preterm birth is the leading cause of infant death. Tom Grill/JGI via Getty Images Examining the data Our study used California birth records to estimate pregnancy duration for the almost 4 million births statewide from 2007 to 2015. We then looked at anyone who was pregnant when a police killing occurred in their neighborhood, and compared them to their neighbors who were not exposed during their pregnancies. There is no single comprehensive source of data on police killings. We therefore used two sources of information about fatal police violence: California death records and the Fatal Encounters database, a compilation of Americans killed during police interactions. A protester and a police officer during a protest in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Christopher Mark Juhn/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images We observed that when people were exposed to fatal police violence sometime during their pregnancies, there was a small increase in the hazard of delivering prematurely. Using the California death records, there was a 5% increased hazard of the baby being born between 34 and 36 weeks of gestation. There was a 3% increased hazard using the Fatal Encounters database. We didn’t observe associations between exposures to police violence and delivery even earlier, between 20 and 33 weeks of gestation. Among Black women, we found that exposure to fatal police violence, especially when the victim was also Black, had an even stronger impact. When police killed a Black person in her own neighborhood, a Black mother’s hazard of delivering her child between weeks 32 and 33 increased 81% with the California death records. With the Fatal Encounters data, the hazard increased by 35%. These findings are critical for a number of reasons. Preterm birth is the leading cause of infant death and may also carry implications for a child’s short- and long-term health. Mothers of preterm children may experience adverse mental health outcomes like increased anxiety and fatigue and use postnatal services less. The cost of preterm birth is staggering, an estimated US$25.2 billion per year – about $65,000 per birth – with a substantial portion of that paid by Medicaid. For families, preterm birth can present additional financial hardships, including increased transportation costs for additional medical appointments and delayed return to work or missed work for employed parents. The American Public Health Association provides detailed guidance on addressing police violence to improve health and health equity. This policy statement from public health researchers builds on work from community organizers and indicates what’s needed most is a shift in how government resources are allocated. It suggests that moving those resources away from criminalizing and policing marginalized communities to investing in their health, safety and well-being – through housing, food security, and quality health care and education systems – is the route to real change. [More than 104,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Dana Goin, University of California, San Francisco. Read more:Decades of failed reforms allow continued police brutality and racismSmartphone witnessing becomes synonymous with Black patriotism after George Floyd’s death This study was supported by NIH grant 35 DP2HD080350; the University of California Firearm Violence Research Center; the University of California, Berkeley Committee on Research; and the Cheri Pies Dissertation Award.

  • Beijing warns US, Japan against collusion vs China

    China said Friday it has expressed “serious concerns” to the United States and Japan over what it calls negative moves and collusion between the two countries against China. The statement from Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian came just before President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to the White House on Friday in his first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader.

  • Search yourself online lately? Why your identity could be at risk

    A quick online search of your name alone can reveal valuable clues that criminal hackers can use to bait you into giving up private, personal information.