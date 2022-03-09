Bronx man arrested for rape a year ago now charged with second attack, where woman fought him off

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
1 min read

A Bronx man arrested for rape a year ago has now been charged with a second attack where a woman fought him off before he could sexually assault her, police said Wednesday.

Amara Doumbouya, 27, was nabbed Tuesday in Cincinnati, where he has ties and had applied for state and local identification after apparently moving there, cops said.

He is expected back in New York on Wednesday and will be charged with attempted rape, strangulation, sex abuse and burglary, authorities said.

On Jan. 13, 2021, Doumbouya invited a 53-year-old woman into his home on Boston Road near Wilkins Ave. before allegedly slapping her, refusing to let her leave and then raping her, police said. The woman called police shortly after the attack and Doumbouya was charged with rape and assault.

At 3 a.m. on Aug. 9, Doumbouya, clad in a distinctive T-shirt and multi-colored sneakers, approached a 37-year-old woman near E. 163rd St. and Teller Ave., police said. He started talking to her, then allegedly forced her into a nearby apartment building, where cops say he tried to take off her clothes and rape her.

But the woman fought back, scratching his face. He responded by hitting her in the face and stomach before running off with her iPhone, according to police

The victim was treated at Lincoln Hospital.

After that attack, police released surveillance images of the suspect, clad in an orange T-shirt with a dark bunny design and the words “Lucky Charm” on it, and asked for the public’s help identifying him.

