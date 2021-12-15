Bronx man arrested for strangling girlfriend after three-month manhunt

A Bronx man suspected of strangling his girlfriend has been nabbed after a three-month manhunt, police said Wednesday.

Angel DeJesus was arrested in Brooklyn Tuesday and charged with murder and criminally negligent homicide in the slaying of 35-year-old Belkis Lopez.

The victim’s teenage daughter found her mother dead in the bedroom of their home on E. 158th St. about 8 a.m. Sept. 20. A large band made of rubber was wrapped around Lopez’s neck, police said.

DeJesus, the victim’s 44-year-old on-again off-again boyfriend, was quickly identified as the prime suspect by cops, who released a photo of him the day after the murder and asked the public’s help tracking him down. They were living together when she was killed, according to cops.

A neighbor at the time recalled DeJesus earlier in the day banging on her door and accusing her of not liking Black people or Latinos. He also gave another neighbor a laptop, which the man later gave to police.

The couple had a history of domestic strife, police said.

In April 2017, police filed a domestic incident report for harassment after Lopez said DeJesus had threatened her.

“If I can’t have you, no one will,” he allegedly said.