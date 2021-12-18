Bronx man busted for fatal gang-related shooting in July

A Bronx man was hit Saturday with murder and attempted murder charges for a gang-related summertime shooting that left one victim dead and two others wounded, police said.

Roman Martinez, 25, is accused of targeting Jason Sambula, 23, as he sat with another man and a woman in a car outside his Tiffany St. home in the borough’s Woodstock neighborhood July 2.

Sambula saw the ambush coming — but too late, police sources said.

“He’s about to shoot us, it has to be Crip n-----s,” he told the other victims right before Martinez stepped out of the passenger side of an Infiniti sedan and opened fire, the sources said.

According to police, all three victims were sitting in a Honda Accord. Martinez shot one of them, a 20-year-old man, in the chest, then hopped back into the Infiniti and kept shooting, police said. Sambula was shot in the left leg; a 22-year-old woman, was hit in the right foot, police said.

All three went to a nearby hospital, initially in stable condition, but Sambula took a turn for the worse. He died from his injuries Oct. 27.

Martinez was charged Saturday with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, assault and attempted assault.