Bronx man busted for fatally beating older brother with bowling ball, hiding corpse under a bed in plastic bag

A 41-year-old man beat his older brother to death with a bowling ball, then stuffed the corpse in a black plastic bag and hid it under a bed in their Bronx apartment, police said Friday.

Jayson Dargan, 41, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Timothy Dargan, 44, police said.

Their father, who also lives there, was contacted Thursday by the building superintendent, who told him there was a smell coming from the apartment on Concourse Village East in Concourse Village, police said.

The father checked the home and made the grisly discovery, police said. He then called another son who lives elsewhere and asked him to call 911, police said.

Officers responded to the scene, found the body and arrested the younger brother.

Police said the victim died of head trauma.

It wasn’t clear what sparked the fatal assault, though police believe it happened late Wednesday night or early Thursday.

The suspect has no prior arrests.