Bronx man charged with park rape also hit with other crimes, including attempted murder

A man accused of raping a woman at knifepoint in a Bronx park has also been hit with a slew of other crimes, including attempted murder, police said.

Police on Thursday arrested Christian Martinez, 19, just a day after releasing a surveillance photo of him in connection with a Tuesday morning rape.

Martinez, who lives in Mott Haven, is accused of waiting for the 38-year-old victim to leave her home about 8:30 a.m. He then flashed a knife and forced her to follow him into St. Mary’s Park, where he raped her, cops said.

Martinez took the victim’s debit card and ran, making a $3 purchase with the stolen card at a nearby deli, cops said.

Police said they had arrested Martinez for another crime when they realized he was wanted in the woman’s rape.

He’s been tied to several burglaries and robberies, and was also charged with attempted murder for a May 27 stabbing, cops said.

In that case, Martinez is accused of approaching a 34-year-old man near a car on E. 139th St. and Willis Ave. — around the corner from his home — and asking him, “What’s up?” before socking him in the face and stabbing him four times in the back, police said. The victim survived the attack.

Martinez awaits arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court.