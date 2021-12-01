Bronx man charged with shooting neighbor to death in botched robbery inside their apartment building

A Bronx man has turned himself in to face charges for shooting his neighbor to death inside their apartment building during an attempted robbery, police said Wednesday.

Isaiah Vasquez, 24, walked into the 48th Precinct stationhouse Tuesday and was charged with murder and gun possession. He has no criminal history.

He is accused of shooting Almalik Lee, 39, during a botched hold up captured on surveillance video inside their building on Rodman Place near West Farms Road about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 5, cops said.

The victim, struck three times in the chest in the hallway outside his second-floor apartment, collapsed in a pool of blood, police said. He was rushed by medics to St. Barnabas Hospital but could not be saved.

Vasquez’s arraignment was pending in Bronx Criminal Court Wednesday.