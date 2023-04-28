Bronx man dies 12 days after vicious stabbing: police

A Bronx man viciously stabbed by a neighbor earlier this month has died of his wounds, police said Friday.

Victim Eddie Floyd, 53, had gotten into an argument with neighbor Jose Santos, 51, outside their apartment building on East Mosholu Parkway North near Bainbridge Ave. in Norwood shortly after noon on April 13, cops said.

The two quickly came to blows, with Santos pulling a knife and stabbing Floyd repeatedly about the body, cops said.

It was not immediately disclosed what the two men were arguing about when the stabbing occurred.

EMS rushed Floyd to St. Barnabas Hospital with serious injuries as cops took Santos into custody, charging him with attempted murder, assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

After being in the hospital for 11 days, Floyd was discharged and returned home on April 24.

The next day, cops found Floyd dead in his apartment. Worried family members called police after they couldn’t get in touch with him.

The city Medical Examiner declared Floyd’s death a homicide after learning that he ultimately died from the wounds he suffered during his fight with Santos.

Murder charges against Santos haven’t been filed as detectives consult with the Bronx District Attorney’s office. The investigation into the killing was continuing, an NYPD spokesman said.