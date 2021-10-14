Bronx man hit with 13 years for wounding 13-year-old girl and rival in playground shooting

A Bronx gang member was slapped with 13 years in prison Thursday for his role in a shooting at a Bronx playground that wounded a 13-year-old girl, officials said.

Marvin Gamoneda, 34, was at the Nelson Playground at W. 166th St. and Nelson Ave. in Highbridge when gunfire erupted about 5:15 p.m. on June 6, 2018. Two people were hit by bullets including the girl.

The girl was struck in one leg as she tried to save her nephew from the gunfire.

“She cried at the hospital,” said the girl’s aunt at the time. “I told her it could have been a lot worse. I told her she was a hero.”

Gamoneda and co-defendant Luilly Fernandez were targeting rival gang member, Kevin Cruz, 26. Cruz was also shot in one leg by the gunmen, federal prosecutors said.

Investigators tied the shooting to the Woodycrime gang that was dealing crack, marijuana, oxycodone and Ecstasy in the area. The gang was also linked to a number of assaults and attempted murder.

Gamoneda, also known as “June,” pleaded guilty in March to attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and gun possession.

Fernandez’s case is still pending, records show.

Gamoneda’s sentence was imposed in Manhattan Federal Court.

“Today’s lengthy sentence sends an important message that we will continue vigorously to investigate and prosecute gang violence,” said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damien Williams.

Williams noted that at the time of the shooting, the playground was “filled with people, including children.”