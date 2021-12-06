Bronx man killed while sitting on park bench; police probe if he was rob victim

Brittany Kriegstein, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A man was fatally shot while sitting on a Bronx park bench Sunday — and detectives are investigating if he was killed in a robbery gone wrong, police and sources said.

Robert Brown, 62, was sitting on a bench in Aqueduct Walk near the intersection of W. Fordham Road in Fordham Manor when two men approached him around 3 p.m., cops said.

Brown — killed just steps from his home — was shot in the head, police said.

Police believe at least one man pulled out a gun and shot Brown during a robbery gone awry, sources said.

Medics rushed the man to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved.

“He was a nice guy. He wasn’t a violent guy. Yeah, it surprised me, because I could be next,” said a 57-year-old man neighborhood resident who asked not to be named.

The man, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years, said the area has taken a turn for the worse.

“The things that I’m seeing now, I’ve never been seeing before. Random stuff like this … more shooting. It’s not really a safe area anymore.”

Police are searching for two men who fled the scene. There were no immediate arrests.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Evergrande shares hit 11-year low after firm says no guarantee it can meet repayments

    Shares of China Evergrande Group tumbled 12% to an 11-year low on Monday after the firm said there was no guarantee it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments, prompting Chinese authorities to summon its chairman. Evergrande, once China's top-selling developer, is grappling with more than $300 billion in liabilities. A collapse could send shockwaves through the country's property sector and beyond.

  • Wichita police had contact with murder suspect Saturday before fatal stabbing

    Police took Goldy Metcalf to St. Francis hospital Saturday morning. They say he left the hospital, stole a car and stabbed a couple.

  • 40-year-old woman shot in Wilmington Sunday afternoon, marking 8 shootings in 8 days

    So far this year, 38 people have been killed by gun violence in Wilmington, compared to 30 homicides in all of 2020 and 27 in 2019.

  • Closing arguments slated Monday in Anthony Hale Jr. murder case

    Closing arguments are slated for Monday in a 2015 murder case. Anthony Hale Jr. was shot; Robert Thornton of Anniston faces charges.

  • U.S. congressman posts family Christmas picture with guns, days after school shooting

    A U.S. congressman on Saturday posted a Christmas picture of himself and what appeared to be his family, smiling and posing with an assortment of guns, just days after four teenagers were killed in a shooting at a Michigan high school. Ethan Crumbley, 15, on Tuesday carried out the deadliest U.S. school shooting this year, the latest in a decades-long series of mass shootings at U.S. schools.

  • Locked-Up 'Sullen' Crumbley Family Showing No Remorse After School Shooting, Says Sheriff

    "We've seen no remorse," but they're "obviously sullen," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

  • White Supremacists Stage Bizarro Rally in Downtown D.C., Find Themselves Stranded

    Screenshot/TwitterWASHINGTON, D.C.—A group of white supremacists stormed through downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening, bearing American flags and mildly menacing plastic shields while marching to the beat of a snare drum down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. But after chanting aggressively about their plans to “reclaim America,” their intended show of force stalled spectacularly when they lost their ride.While the group had marched through the city with threatening chants about their

  • He Never Touched the Murder Weapon. Alabama Sentenced Him to Die.

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — He cradled his infant grandchild for the first and final time. He picked at some food. He posed for family photographs that captured smiles as strained as the conversation. Then someone in charge said it was time. Nathaniel Woods assured his heavy-hearted father that everything would be all right. Dad, I love you, he said. It was late afternoon on March 5, 2020, the day chosen by the state of Alabama to be Woods' last. He had been convicted 15 years earlier in connection with

  • A Year Later, Former Ohio Deputy That Put Five Shots In Casey Goodson’s Back While He Stood Outside His Home Is Charged with Murder

    Some 363 days after Columbus, Ohio, man Casey Goodson Jr. was gunned down from behind as the 23-year-old was on the doorstep of his home […]

  • Cuomo ‘Livid’ After Shock Firing by CNN

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyCNN fired star primetime anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after the network said “new information” emerged on the extent of his involvement with his brother’s battle against sexual harassment allegations.Cuomo is “livid” at his termination and in talks with lawyers, a person familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end. But I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Cuomo sa

  • Artist identified as link to James and Jennifer Crumbley hiding space in Detroit

    Andrzej Sikora has talked to police about his involvement, his lawyer, Clarence Dass, said in a statement.

  • How Teen Gunman’s Parents Ended Up Hiding Out in Local Artist’s Studio

    Matthew Hatcher/GettyAfter the parents of alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley were found by fugitive teams early Saturday morning, “hiding” out in a commercial property in east Detroit, attention has turned to who might have helped their extraordinary attempt to go on the lam.Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Saturday afternoon that his his office was considering charging an unnamed person with aiding-and-abetting or obstruction of justice for assisting Jennifer Crumbley

  • Modesto man arrested in kidnap, rape, torture of victim who escaped to call cops

    The woman was allegedly held against her will for a month by the suspect.

  • Brutal, brazen crimes shake L.A., leaving city at a crossroads

    A string of incidents at private homes and public spaces has catapulted crime in Los Angeles back into the zeitgeist.

  • Plumber finds cash, checks behind loose toilet in wall at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church

    Envelopes of cash and checks were found behind a loose toilet by a plumber doing repairs at celebrity televangelist Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Texas, according to a church representative.

  • A white man shot his Black neighbor in Missouri, claiming self-defense. Neighbors tell a different story.

    Tensions are building in a small, rural community in Missouri over the death of a Black man shot by his neighbor in a trailer park.

  • Police: 1 arrested, 14 cars towed in north Sacramento sideshow

    One person was arrested and 14 cars were towed after a sideshow in north Sacramento on Saturday, according to police. The event organizer of the Natomas sideshow was arrested on active warrants related to previous sideshows that resulted in thousands of dollars of damage to streets, police said. Overall, 14 cars were towed, 20 misdemeanor citations were issued and 15 infraction citations were issued throughout the night, police said. Police said they will be obtaining follow-up warrants to tow other participating vehicles at a later time.

  • San Francisco restaurant hit with negative reviews after it asks officers to leave

    Hilda and Jesse seated three uniformed officers on Friday but said its staff became uncomfortable with the presence of "multiple weapons" shortly after.

  • Dramatic Day Reveals Details About the Parents of a School Shooting Suspect

    In a tense arraignment Saturday morning, James and Jennifer Crumbley listened by videoconference from separate jail cells as they were charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shootings of four Oxford High School students, who, police say, were gunned down by the couple’s 15-year-old son, Ethan. As the judge read each of the charges, one for each of the four students, she asked Jennifer Crumbley if she understood. “I understand,” Crumbley said tearfully. Sign up for The Morning newslet

  • Man accused of trying to intimidate judge in Potter trial

    A Minneapolis man has been charged with trying to intimidate the judge presiding over the manslaughter trial of the former officer charged in Daunte Wright's death. The Star Tribune reports Cortez A. Rice was charged last week with tampering with a judicial officer, a felony. Rice allegedly went into the Loring Park condominium building where he thought Judge Regina Chu lived and made comments meant to intimidate her into allowing broadcast coverage of the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kimberly Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Wright, 20, in April.