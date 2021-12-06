Bronx man killed while sitting on park bench; police probe if he was rob victim

A man was fatally shot while sitting on a Bronx park bench Sunday — and detectives are investigating if he was killed in a robbery gone wrong, police and sources said.

Robert Brown, 62, was sitting on a bench in Aqueduct Walk near the intersection of W. Fordham Road in Fordham Manor when two men approached him around 3 p.m., cops said.

Brown — killed just steps from his home — was shot in the head, police said.

Police believe at least one man pulled out a gun and shot Brown during a robbery gone awry, sources said.

Medics rushed the man to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved.

“He was a nice guy. He wasn’t a violent guy. Yeah, it surprised me, because I could be next,” said a 57-year-old man neighborhood resident who asked not to be named.

The man, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years, said the area has taken a turn for the worse.

“The things that I’m seeing now, I’ve never been seeing before. Random stuff like this … more shooting. It’s not really a safe area anymore.”

Police are searching for two men who fled the scene. There were no immediate arrests.