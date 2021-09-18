Bronx man shot after answering knock at the door

A 43-year-old Bronx man was shot and wounded when he answered a knock on his door early on Saturday, police said.

The victim was inside his E. 228th St. apartment near White Plains Road in Wakefield about 5:15 a.m. when there was a knock on the door, cops said.

When he opened the door, a man at his doorstep opened fire, hitting him in the arm.

The gunman ran off, and no arrests have been made.

The victim refused to cooperate with authorities as he was rushed him to an area hospital for treatment, a police source said.

The shooting occurred in a section of the Bronx that has seen a major uptick in shootings and murders over the last month, including five slayings in as many days.

On Thursday, a 28-year-old man was killed after he was shot in the face at E. 220th St. and Carpenter Ave. in Olinville, officials said.

Beginning on Sept. 1, five men were murdered on five successive days — doubling the 47th Precinct’s murder tally for the year. During that same time span, just two murders occurred in the neighborhoods covered by the other 11 precincts in the Bronx.

As of Sept. 12, shootings in the 47th Precinct jumped by 28% to 41 from 32 this time last year. Murders have increased to 11 from nine this time last year.