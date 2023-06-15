Bronx man shot in neck over a year ago dies from wounds: police

A man shot in the neck during a clash in the Bronx more than 15 months ago has died from his wounds, cops said Thursday.

Victim Jose Bencosme, 23, was on E. 165th St. near Sherman Ave. in the Concourse section of the Bronx on March 7, 2022 when a rival opened fire, striking him in the neck and chest, cops said.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he died last Friday, cops said.

Police have deemed his death a homicide.

Bencosme lived in Hunts Point, about two miles from where he was shot, cops said. A motive for the year-old shooting was not disclosed Thursday.

On June 3, 2022, cops arrested Kelvin Mejia, 22, for the 6:50 p.m. shooting. Mejia lives in Soundview, about four miles from the shooting scene, cops said.

Mejia was charged with attempted murder and weapons possession and was ordered held on $50,000 bail.

His case is still pending in Bronx Criminal Court. Criminal charges against him are expected to be upgraded now that Bencosme had died, law enforcement sources said.