Bronx man stabbed dead by roommates after telling them to quiet down: NYPD

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death early Friday by his two Bronx roommates after telling them to pipe down, police said.

The roommates, a 21-year-old man and his 20-year-old girlfriend, were taken into custody for questioning. They have not yet been charged.

Police said the victim intervened around 3 a.m. when the roommates in the apartment on Perry Ave. near E. 205th St. were arguing, telling them to stop making so much noise.

The roommates took offense and argued with the victim, who retreated to his room and blasted music. The dispute escalated into the fatal confrontation, cops say.

The victim was found with stab wounds in the neck and chest when cops responded to a 911 call regarding an assault.

Responding medics could not save the victim.

A kitchen knife was recovered.