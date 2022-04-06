Bronx man who stabbed ex-girlfriend in front of her kids gets 10 years behind bars. Victim vows, ‘I will never forgive the monster that you were with me’

A Bronx man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend nearly to death in front of her two children, then tried to flee the country, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years behind bars for the monstrous 2018 assault.

Wilson Rojas busted down the front door of his former girlfriend’s Allerton Ave. home on Aug. 27, 2018, and repeatedly plunged a kitchen knife into her arms and chest. Florimel Lora Santos, then 24, was saved after a group of cops used a T-shirt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

In a statement read in Bronx Supreme Court Tuesday, Santos said she was on the “verge of death,” and her children are still suffering the psychological trauma from witnessing the stabbing. Her son was 3 and her daughter was 5 at the time, authorities said.

“Nothing in life justifies the mistreatment I received from Wilson Rojas. I want God to enlighten [the children’s family] and know that God says that he must change his life, and maybe that way God can forgive him, because I will never forgive the monster that you were with me,” she said.

She needed several surgeries to survive, and suffered nerve damage in her left arm, prosecutors said.

Rojas, then 32, was arrested as he tried to board a flight to the Dominican Republic at JFK Airport. Before his arrest, he called Santos’ friends and relatives from the airport to say he had killed her, prosecutors said.

Rojas had a history of domestic violence against his ex-wife, former girlfriend and his parents, authorities said.

He ignored a judge’s order to stay away from his wife after a 2014 domestic violence incident, and two years later, he told her, according to court documents, “I am going to kill you. ... Do you remember the time I beat you, and the time you called 911? I don’t care about police. If you file a report against me, they’re going to find you in the river.”

He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor criminal contempt charge, and was ordered to stay away from his former wife through 2019.

Rojas pleaded guilty to attempted murder last month. Bronx Supreme Court Justice Marsha Michael sentenced him Tuesday to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.