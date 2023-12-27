Bronx man takes plea deal in armed Fair Lawn home invasion

A Bronx man admitted this month to helping plan an armed robbery and acting as a lookout at a Fair Lawn home in November 2022.

Dominick Memoli pleaded guilty to first-degree armed robbery on Dec. 18. He was one of six people involved in the planning and two of the other men posed as police officers to get inside the victim's home.

The complaint said the men showed the victims police badges and suggested they were detectives with the NYPD.

Once inside, the defendants waved around a handgun at the victims and zip-tied their hands before making off with jewelry, an Apple Watch and $3,000 in cash.

Also arrested for the robbery were Michael D'Angelo and Daniel Ruggiero, both of the Bronx, Bruno Simonetti of Mount Vernon, Sian Stafford of Manhattan and Erion Beshiri of the Bronx. The status of their cases was not immediately known. Memoli is scheduled to be sentenced before Bergen County Superior Court Judge Nina Remson on Feb. 9.

