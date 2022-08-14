Bronx man wounds wife with gunshot, then fatally shoots himself in their apartment

A Bronx man inflicted a gunshot wound on his wife and then fatally shot himself in the head early Saturday, police said.

Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the couple’s home on Marion Ave. near E. 198th St. in Bedford Park.

There officers found the husband, 30, with the gunshot wound to his head, and his wife, 31, with a gunshot wound in her right foot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his wife was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital. She was later listed in stable condition, said police.

The couple had recently moved into the building, and the wounded woman was seen with a baby, said Gisselle Victoria, a neighbor.

“I just heard someone crying. A woman crying for help,” said another neighbor who wished not to share her name. “Around here, you hear everything. Gunshots are normal. It’s very dangerous.”

Police did not release the names of the husband and wife. The investigation was still underway later Saturday.