Bronx middle school mourns beloved teacher killed in Clarkstown murder-suicide

BRONX - Teachers, students and staff at One World Middle School at Edenwald gathered Friday to recall their special bond with Ornela Morgan. More than 500 filled the school's auditorium to honor the school's technology teacher and tech coordinator who police say was a victim of a murder-suicide.

Morgan could fix any technological glitch, troubleshoot all sorts of educational issues and shore up anyone who needed emotional support, her fellow teachers said.

She was known as the "queen of 'I'll fix it,' " said Bari Krug, who represented the sixth-grade teachers. That extended beyond devices and into matters of the psyche and heart, too.

"She checked on all of us," said Megan Dodge, a teacher who directed the memorial program. "When you were in her presence, it was clear that she was genuinely there with you."

Ornela Morgan, 43, and sons Gabriel, 12, and Liam, 10, were found shot dead early Dec. 30 in their New City home. Watson Morgan, a Bronxville police sergeant, 49, was also found dead.

An angel looking out for them

Several students, past and present, shared their memories. Most, like the teachers and administrative leaders who spoke, could not make it through their short statements without tearing up. The pain of losing her, a month past, was still too sharp. But, one reflected, now everyone at the school has an angel looking out for them.

Wings made from feathers were placed in the auditorium during a memorial for teacher Ornela Morgan and her sons, Gabriel, 12 and Liam, 10, at the One World Middle School in the Bronx, Feb. 2, 2024.

The celebration of life ended with the crowd heading outside, picking up a balloon in white, gold or blue, to release in unison. After the crowd assembled on the tennis courts, the signal came. With a shout of "We love you Miss Morgan!" the balloons floated into a dusky sky.

Police sent for wellness check

The New York State Attorney General's Office continues its investigation into the family's slaying. Such a probe is mandated under law. The AG's Office of Special Investigation looks into any death that may have been caused by a police officer.

Watson Morgan was a 15-year member of Bronxville PD and before that was an NYPD officer; officials have said he was getting ready to retire.

Sixth grade teacher Ms. Krug delivers heartfelt remarks during a memorial for teacher Ornela Morgan and her sons, Gabriel, 12 and Liam, 10, at the One World Middle School in the Bronx, Feb. 2, 2024.

Clarkstown Police have said they believe Watson Morgan killed his family, then himself. Local law enforcement had gone to the family's home for a wellness check, which was requested by Bronxville police some 45 minutes after Watson Morgan didn't show for work and was unreachable by phone.

Gabe was a student at Felix Festa Middle School and Liam attended Laurel Plains Elementary.

Ornela Morgan came to the U.S. from Albania at age 17. She lived with an aunt in Massachusetts to finish high school. She then earned a bachelor’s degree from Salem State College, a master’s of science in special needs education from Salem State College, and a second master’s degree from New York Institute of Technology.

