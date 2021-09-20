Bronx mom found dead by 14-year-old daughter, likely strangled by boyfriend: cops

A Bronx mom was found dead by her 14-year-old daughter inside her Bronx home Monday morning — and cops believe she may have been strangled by her boyfriend, police sources said.

Belkis Lopez, 35, had a rope or some sort of rubber band around her neck when her daughter found her dead in a bedroom inside their brick rowhouse on E. 158th St. in Melrose about 8 a.m., police said.

Frantic, the daughter called relatives, police said. Family members then raced to the scene and 911 was called.

Police said they are looking for Lopez’s on-again, off-again boyfriend.

In April 2017, police filed a domestic incident report for harassment after Lopez told officers the boyfriend had threatened her.

“If I can’t have you, no one will,” he allegedly said.

The death is being treated as a suspected homicide though the official cause of death has not yet been determined.