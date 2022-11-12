Bronx mom says daughter, 10, traumatized by subway attack: ‘Sometimes she just cries’

It was just an accidental bump — but it so enraged a Bronx subway rider that she repeatedly slugged the 10-year-old girl who jostled her, the girl’s mom said Friday.

“I was taking my daughter from school. The train was crowded. The door closed on me. My daughter was pushed into the lady,” said her mother, Julvie, who asked to be identified only by her first name.

“She punched her, and she was crying, ‘Ma! Ma!’”

Julvie, 36 of the Bronx and her daughter, Keyla were headed home from the girl’s school and had just boarded an Eastchester-Dyer Ave. bound No. 5 train at the Simpson St. station in Foxhurst on Oct. 18., when the irate woman punched both of them in the face multiple times just before 4:40 p.m., cops said.

“The lady — she, ‘Boom, boom!’ She hit me and my daughter many times,” Julvie said. “She punched my daughter many times. I was trying to protect her.”

Julvie, who works as a cook at a Washington Heights bar, said bystanders did nothing as the angry straphanger repeatedly slugged her and her daughter in the face.

“Nobody say nothing. Nobody do nothing,” she said.

The female attacker got off the train at the next stop and took off.

The girl and her mother were taken to Jacobi Hospital, where they were treated for pain to the face and mouth.

Julvie said the two of them had bruises covering their faces, and her daughter’s lips were swollen after the attack.

Since the assault, the young girl, who is in fourth grade, is traumatized and dreads her commute to school, her mother said.

“My daughter is afraid of the subway. She doesn’t want to go to school on the train,” she said. “Sometimes she just cries. I tell her, ‘Don’t worry, Mommy will protect you.’”

“She like crazy,” Julvie said of the assailant. “Maybe the lady will do it again.”

Police on Thursday released images of the woman responsible for the attack and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.