Bronx newborn death ruled a homicide after teen mom says she tossed baby from window

The death of a Bronx newborn thrown out a fifth-floor window by his teenage mother last October has been ruled a homicide, police said Thursday.

An arrest has not yet been made.

Authorities were tipped to the tragedy by Lincoln Hospital medical personnel on Oct. 25 when the 17-year-old mom showed up for treatment without the boy after giving birth inside her E. 158th St. apartment, according to the NYPD.

She told authorities that she had thrown the infant from the window.

Police raced to the scene and found the day-old infant dead in a flowerbed on the street below.

The autopsy was performed to determine if the boy was stillborn or was alive when he was killed. It was determined that he was killed by blunt force trauma injuries, the medical examiner’s office said.

Further details were not immediately available.