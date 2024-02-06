Bronx Night Market to return after fears of closing
The Bronx Night Market is set to make its return to Fordham Plaza in April, after hosting what was thought to be its final season in 2023.
The Bronx Night Market is set to make its return to Fordham Plaza in April, after hosting what was thought to be its final season in 2023.
The Hokies returned only three players from last year's Final Four team, but were still projected to be a top-10 team. After a few early season losses, they're now learning how to block outside noise and put the new puzzle pieces together.
A shareholder meeting set for April 3 will ultimately determine the fate of Disney's board.
A new deal on the Amazon Echo Show 8 has brought the 8-inch smart display down to $90, which matches its lowest price to date.
Wrigley Field last hosted outdoor hockey at the 2009 Winter Classic, and it looks like the iconic stadium will host yet again.
Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers have finally come to terms.
With earnings season about halfway done, eyes are on whether results can help jump-start a return for the stock rally.
Save up to 65% on everything from knife sets to cookware from now until February 14th.
Kicks to the head are clearly allowed in mixed martial arts, and the only time it’s banned is when an opponent is down on the mat. But what constitutes a grounded fighter is where the problem begins.
Regional banks have been setting aside more money to deal with future losses on commercial real estate, but some analysts now fear it hasn't been enough.
Nearly 67,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of the nearly 40%-off formula.
Pop star Taylor Swift has threatened legal action against a Florida student who set up multiple social media accounts that release real-time information as to the whereabouts of her personal aircraft. The student is actually the same guy who ran the infamous ElonJet account.
Fred Zinkie offers a first base primer for 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, revealing his top options and some potential breakout candidates.
Not that long ago, the NFL didn’t deem Las Vegas worthy of a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl. Now, it's hosting an actual Super Bowl there.
Palantir stock is surging on AI dreams even as Wall Street is concerned shares may be overvalued.
In just the U.S. alone, poor sleeping habits not only impact the economy to hundreds of billions of dollars, but can also lead to health problems like heart disease and depression. There are plenty of apps and devices out there helping people track and monitor their sleep. Stellar Sleep co-founders George Wang and Edrei Chua say much of that is geared toward people with occasional sleep problems, not chronic insomnia, which is defined as having sleep problems three or more nights a week for over three months.
Most people don't watch corporate training videos -- or, in cases where the training's mandatory, don't give them their full attention. Dominik Mate Kovacs, the co-founder and CEO of Colossyan, thinks there is -- and it involves GenAI. Colossyan taps AI to generate workplace learning videos, remixing, re-animating and editing footage of one of several virtual avatars against changeable backdrops.
It's a reminder that some of China's largest tech firms have been quietly ramping up efforts to make a dent in the text- and image-to-video space. Like other generative video tools on the market, DynamiCrafter uses the diffusion method to turn captions and still images into seconds-long videos. Inspired by the natural phenomenon of diffusion in physics, diffusion models in machine learning can transform simple data into more complex and realistic data, similar to how particles move from one area of high concentration to another of low concentration.
River, an Indian startup manufacturing electric two-wheelers, has raised $40 million in a funding round led by Japan's Yamaha Motor as the nearly three-year-old startup looks to increase R&D spending and expand the market presence of its first electric 'SUV' two-wheeler in India. The all-equity Series B round also saw participation from startup's existing investors, including Al Futtaim Automotive, Lowercarbon Capital, Toyota Ventures, Trucks VC and Maniv Mobility. Since its founding in March 2021, River has focused on developing and producing electric two-wheelers for Indian customers, a burgeoning and rapidly evolving market in a country keen to replace diesel and gas-powered vehicles with EVs.
Fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming album have exploded on social media.
'It's all I've been sitting on since it arrived,' shared one fan.