Bronx NYPD sergeant who shot dead emotionally disturbed woman cites ‘judgment call’; said he had no choice

An NYPD sergeant who shot dead a schizophrenic 66-year-old woman in her Bronx apartment testified Thursday the fatal confrontation was set in motion when he moved to grab the woman out of fear she’d pick up a pair of scissors to use as a weapon.

“I knew she was going to go back into that [bed] room and grab the scissors,” Sgt. Hugh Barry said of Deborah Danner. “It was the last thing I wanted.”

Instead of grabbing the scissors from a nightstand, Danner jumped on a bed and picked up a baseball bat.

Barry fatally shot her. He testified he fired as Danner got into a batter’s stance, as if she was about to swing at him.

“I made a judgment call. That’s what I thought was the best thing to do,” he said.

The legal proceedings following Danner’s death on Oct. 18, 2016, have played out over more than five years.

Danner was shot as police responded to a 911 call in which she was described as acting erratically, shouting in the hallway of her Castle Hill building and tearing down flyers.

A judge acquitted Barry of murder at a trial in 2018.

Now, he is fighting to keep his job in an NYPD departmental trial at 1 Police Plaza, where he is accused of failing to supervise the five officers on the scene with him and for violating tactics for dealing with the mentally ill.

David Green, an NYPD lawyer, went hard after Barry in Thursday’s hearing, questioning why he did not speak at greater length to Danner’s sister, Jennifer Danner, who he spoke with on his way to Danner’s apartment.

Green also questioned why Barry didn’t communicate better with the other officers and pushed back against Barry’s contention that he took his time with Danner.

The lawyer noted that six minutes passed between the time Barry arrived at the building and the time Danner was shot.

“Does that in your mind comply with taking every moment you need, taking all the time necessary?” Green asked.

“In this particular situation, yes,” Barry responded.

”And you still think you did nothing wrong?” Green asked.

“Yes,” Barry responded.

The trial is expected to end Friday. Judge Rosemarie Maldonado will make a recommendation in the case to Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who in the upcoming weeks will decide Barry’s fate.