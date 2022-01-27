Bronx pedestrian clinging to life after being struck by hit-and-run driver in stolen Mercedes

A 24-year-old man was clinging to life after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in a stolen Mercedes, police said Thursday.

The victim was crossing Edenwald Ave. at Boyd Ave. in Wakefield when he was hit by a black Mercedes-Benz four-door sedan about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, cops said.

The driver of the Mercedes never stopped and sped off.

Medics found the victim sprawled out on the roadway suffering from severe head trauma. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition Thursday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the car responsible for the hit-and-run had been reported stolen, police sources said. No arrests have been made.