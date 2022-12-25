Bronx pediatrician named as victim of Harlem NYC park homicide

A Bronx pediatrician was identified Saturday as the victim of a homicide in Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park.

Bruce M. Henry, 60, was found was found around 2:15 a.m. Friday lying unconscious on a staircase with a jacket over his head near the park’s historic fire watch tower, police said.

Henry was stabbed multiple times, and his throat was slashed, police said. No weapons were found at the scene, said cops.

The ground nearby was scattered with condoms in a section of the park linked in the past to flagrant drug use, drug sales and prostitution.

Henry got his degree in medicine from the State University of New York Upstate Medical University in 1987. He was licensed to practice in New York, New Jersey, Louisiana and Florida, records in all four states show.

He has practiced at hospitals in Nyack, Paterson, N.J., and New Orleans, records show.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.