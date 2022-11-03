Bronx public school teacher charged with sexually abusing 13-year-old student

4
Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News

A Bronx public school teacher has been arrested for sexually abusing a 13-year-old student, police said Thursday.

Paul Anthony Tyrrell, 38, was charged Wednesday with forcible touching, acting in a manner injurious to a child and sexual abuse.

The victim, a student at The School for Inquiry and Social Justice on Morrison Ave. in Soundview told authorities Tyrrell abused her on three recent occasions though she could not recall the exact dates, police said.

All three incidents happened at the school, police said.

