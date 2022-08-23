Bronx punch suspect Bui Van Phu reported incident to parole officer — but case required evidence before he was jailed, say state officials

One person can’t be blamed for miscommunication over allegations that parolee Bui Van Phu may have violated his parole by punching a man on a Bronx street — Van Phu himself.

Sometime before his arrest in the Aug. 12 incident, Van Phu, 55, called his parole officer to report he had punched a man, and was worried the victim wouldn’t survive, a law enforcement source told the Daily News.

Van Phu’s parole officer was already aware of his possible involvement in the case, state parole officials said Tuesday.

The officer recognized Van Phu from an NYPD bulletin about the attack on Jesus Cortes, 52, outside a Bronx restaurant, and had alerted the NYPD.

When Van Phu called, state officials said, the parole officer directed him to surrender to the NYPD.

Police took Van Phu into custody at a homeless shelter on Aug. 17, and charged him with attempted murder.

But when Van Phu appeared Aug. 18 before a Bronx Criminal Court judge, the most serious charge lodged against him was misdemeanor assault.

Van Phu was freed without having to post bail on the misdemeanor charge.

Even before that court hearing, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in a statement Tuesday, parole officials were “in the process of an investigation.”

Parole officials “expedited efforts at the direction” of Gov. Hochul, who spoke publicly about the case on Friday, Aug. 19.

Van Phu was then arrested a second time on a parole violation charge, and a judge on Saturday sent him to Rikers Island.

The state Corrections Department “will continue with the parole revocation process and cooperate with the Bronx District Attorney’s Office as it prosecutes the assault charges,” a department spokeswoman said in the statement.

Corrections officials said parole officers could not have arrested Van Phu without “additional clear and convincing evidence” he had violated the terms of his parole on the sex assault charge.

Parole laws entitled Van Phu to a hearing on the charges five days after his arrest, the statement said.

Van Phu, 55, served six years in prison starting in the mid-1990s for first degree sexual abuse. He was released on lifetime parole.