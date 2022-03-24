Bronx rape suspect fractured victim’s skull as he repeatedly choked her into unconsciousness: prosecutors

A man accused of raping a woman in a Bronx apartment building fractured her skull as he repeatedly choked her unconscious, prosecutors said Thursday.

Jason Dickerson, 34, was charged with attempted murder, rape, strangulation and other crimes and ordered held at $75,000 bail for the sick March 11 attack at Bronx Criminal Court on Wednesday.

He was caught on surveillance video grabbing his 27-year-old victim from behind as she stood by a fourth-floor staircase sipping a drink in an apartment building near Davidson Ave. and W. 190th St. in Fordham.

Dickerson put the woman in a chokehold and dragged her backward down the hall. He then squeezed his arm around her neck, knocking her unconscious before raping her, cops said.

According to police, Dickerson lives about a mile from where he attacked the woman and had a brief conversation with her before wrapping his arm around her neck.

The victim woke up and screamed during the attack, and each time Dickerson would choke her until she passed out, prosecutors said.

“(Detectives) observed video surveillance showing (victim) regaining consciousness and (Dickerson) immediately placing his arm around (her) neck until she again appears to become limp and lose consciousness,” according to court papers.

After Dickerson left the apartment building, the woman was taken to New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, where doctors determined she had a skull fracture. She also suffered a broken nose and several cuts to her face, prosecutors said.

Cops on Saturday had put out surveillance images of the suspect as they searched for him.

A tipster calling into the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline identified the wanted rapist as Dickerson, who was picked up by members of the Bronx Warrants Squad on Wednesday, cops said.