Bronx residents deliver aid to fire victims
Aid has been pouring in to victims of a deadly apartment building fire in the Bronx that killed 17 people and left dozens hurt. (Jan. 11)
Aid has been pouring in to victims of a deadly apartment building fire in the Bronx that killed 17 people and left dozens hurt. (Jan. 11)
There may be another problem with catalytic converters in New Bern, besides them being a money target.
An operating room nurse is grabbing attention for a photo she snapped as the Marshall Fire began tearing through Colorado communities. Now, she’s sharing the image in hopes to help the victims.
“... I cannot stay silent while another woman is in danger,” she wrote.
'You had no right to take him from me ... And I will have to live with having called you for help, an action I will regret until my last breath.'
Divers and helicopters joined the frantic effort to rescue tourists thrown into a Brazilian lake when a cliff wall collapsed on their boats.
The Walgreens pharmacy at 25 Point Lobos Ave. in San Francisco has avoided the series of thefts plaguing the city, according to emergency call records obtained by Fox News. The property is owned by Paul Pelosi.
Grisly details emerged during court hearing.
Two people in Florida are accused of abducting a man and subjecting him to three days of torture, police say. Occius Dorsainvil, 56, and Marie Dorsainvil, 51, were arrested on Friday after Miami Police say they forced their victim into a confession of infidelity, according to NBC Miami. The pair is accused of torturing the male victim over a three-day span last December, during which they allegedly chained him up and forced him to drink bleach. The suspects were charged with several crimes, incl
The loved ones of a Bank of America executive who was found beaten to death inside her home are pressing for special circumstance charges to be filed against her alleged killer as Los Angeles County's top prosecutor faces criticism and a recall effort over his progressive policies.
She jumped into freezing waters.
Barge traffic may have caused the ice to weaken and break, officials said.
Police are in pursuit of a possible stolen pickup truck in the San Fernando Valley.
A former Tulsa police officer was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of killing his daughter’s boyfriend in 2014. Despite being convicted […]
One video, shared on social media, showed the minute before the incident, with people warning that "lots of stones are falling."
The arrest came days after a similar app, Bulli Bai, generated outrage and led to four arrests.
The Supreme Court let stand an Appeals Court ruling last week, affirming that the charges must be dismissed against Kristine and Michael Barnett.
Uber driver DaVante Williams accepted the request to take a passenger from Washington D.C. to Williamsburg, Virginia and was stuck […] The post Uber driver gets hotel for teen passenger stranded on I-95 during snowstorm appeared first on TheGrio.
Leading Scottish universities have dropped out of controversial equality league tables compiled by LGBT lobby group Stonewall, following claims that participation can inhibit academic freedom and open debate about transgender issues.
Friends and family say the impact Macullen Schnell left on the community and the people around him will last throughout their lifetimes.
Angel Cortez Flores, 27, was killed a week before Christmas.