Bronx shooting leaves two Westchester men dead, victim's relative charged with murder

NEW YORK —Two Westchester County men are dead and a third — a relative of one of the men — has been charged with murder following a shooting in the Bronx Saturday night, according to police, who are trying to identify a second suspect.

The shooting took place shortly before 11 p.m. outside 397 East 198 St., according to the New York Police Department.

Arnold Oliver, a 24-year-old Peekskill resident, and Jamal Smith, a 28-year-old New Rochelle resident, were killed, the NYPD said.

The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying this man following a shooting in the Bronx on Feb. 12, 2022, when two Westchester residents were killed.

Public transportation: How can the MTA bring back ridership?

Tartaglione: Lawyers hopeful former police officer will not face death penalty

Yonkers: Peekskill man charged with murder following fatal shooting at Duo Tapas Bar

Wayne Smith, a 28-year-old New Rochelle resident, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He is related to Jamal Smith, according to the NYPD, which said the men might be brothers, but that was unconfirmed Monday.

Around 10:54 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of East 198th Street and Webster Avenue.

When police arrived, they found Oliver with a gunshot wound to the torso and Jamal Smith with a gunshot wound to the face. Both men were taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx, where they were pronounced dead.

Police do not yet have a motive for the shooting, according to NYPD Det. Martin Brown. The shooting is under investigation.

Police said it is not yet clear if Wayne Smith shot his brother and Oliver. They released photos of a man they are trying to identify as a second suspect.

The NYPD encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to call their Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-57-74782. The public can also submit tips at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Two Westchester men killed in New York City shooting