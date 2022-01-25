Bronx shooting: Police hunt two suspects after man shot inside hospital emergency room

A man has been shot at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx (Google Streetview)

A man has been shot inside an emergency room at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

The shooting occurred in a vestibule of the ER waiting room around noon on Tuesday.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the left forearm after getting into a dispute with the suspected gunman in the lobby of the hospital, police sources told the Bronx Times.

He is in a stable condition and is expected to survive.

The suspect fired four times before fleeing the hospital just after 12.30pm wearing a black hoodie, red shirt jacket and jeans, according to reports.

The Bronx Times reported that the two men knew each other and described the shooting as a “targeted attack”.

There was no immediate description of the second suspect.

The hospital was briefly placed into lockdown as part of its active shooter response. It did not carry out weapons checks, according to media reports.

Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez arrived at the hospital within an hour of the shooting and told reporters the Bronx community would rally, as it had done after a fatal fire claimed the lives of 17 residents on 9 January.

“This is a hospital. This is someone getting care in an urgency, how dare you?” Ms Velazquez said.

New York City has seen a surge in shootings in the first three weeks of 2022.

NYPD officer Wilbert Mora died on Tuesday, three days after he was gravely wounded in a shooting that claimed the life of his partner Jason Rivera on Friday.

Two days earlier an 11-month-old baby was shot in the face while sitting in a parked car with her mother in the Bedford Park neighbourhood of the Bronx when a gunman burst around a corner and opened fire while pursuing another man.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has promised to reinstate a controversial plainclothes police unit that’s been accused of racial profiling and brutal tactics, to curb the spate of recent high-profile shootings.