Bronx shooting: New video of suspect opening fire

Police say the 27-year-old victim was approached by the gunman shortly before the suspect opened fire.

Video Transcript

SHIRLEEN ALLICOT: New video shows a suspect opening fire on a Bronx street, shooting a man in the leg. This happened earlier this month on Colgate Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard in Soundview. Police say the 27-year-old victim was approached by the gunman shortly before he opened fire. The victim was taken to the hospital and survived. It is not clear what led to the violence.

