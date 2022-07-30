Bronx smoke shop worker charged with fatally stabbing homeless man in dispute outside store

A Bronx smoke shop worker fatally stabbed a homeless man who violently argued with the shop manager outside the store, police said.

Kenneth Fair, 59, was unconscious with a stab wound on his neck when cops found him outside of Magic 7 Smoke Shop on W. Fordham Road near Sedgewick Ave. in University Heights just after noon on Saturday.

The argument began when Fair complained that as the shop manager carried boxes into the store, he intentionally bumped him, cops said.

The dispute turned physical, and Fair took a swing at the manager, said police.

The scuffle came to a halt when a shop employee came up behind Fair, put him in a chokehold and knifed him in the neck, cops said.

Fair was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center by medics where he died on Saturday afternoon.

Smoke shop employee Vernon Gowdy, 54, who lives around the corner from the store, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, said police. The shop manager was not charged, cops said.