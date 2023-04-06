Bronx stepdad back behind bars after he’s released without bail in teen stepson’s killing

A Bronx stepdad accused of killing his teen stepson with a stranglehold is back behind bars as a parole violator — a day after a judge cut him loose without bail.

Tyresse Minter was re-arrested Thursday, a day after Supreme Court Justice Naita Semja-Williams ordered him released without bail at his arraignment on manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges. Prosecutors had asked for him to be held without bail.

Gov. Hochul’s office announced Minter’s re-arrest on Thursday. “My top priority is public safety. Earlier today, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision issued a warrant for Tyresse Minter, and he is now in custody,” she said in a written statement. “DOCCS is initiating the parole revocation process due to his indictment for criminal negligent homicide and manslaughter.”

Minter, 28, had been out of prison for only a month when he got into a fight with his partner’s 15-year-old son, Corde Scott, on January 23.

Prosecutors say Minter put Corde in a neck hold, cutting off the boy’s oxygen supply, then wrapped his legs around the teen to secure him. Corde lost consciousness and Minter waited 20 minutes to call 911, prosecutors said.

Days after Corde’s death, police, who were weighing charges against Minter, said the teen had pulled a knife at some point during the fight.

Minter told relatives a different story in the hospital emergency room, though — he said Corde was throwing a tantrum and suddenly stopped breathing and fainted, insisting he was merely trying to calm the teen down, an uncle of the boy told the Daily News in January.

Minter was conditionally released to parole a month before the clash after serving about 3½ years of a five -year prison sentence for assault . He initially faced attempted murder in that case, which involved a 2018 shooting.