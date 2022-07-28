Bronx straphanger slashed in hand fighting back against knife-wielding mugger

A Bronx straphanger fought back against a mugger who held a knife to his neck and wound up slashed in the hand during the clash, police said Thursday.

Cops released surveillance pictures of the suspect Thursday and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

The victim was sitting on a bench inside the Morrison Ave.-Soundview waiting for a Manhattan-bound No. 6 train when the pony-tailed crook confronted him demanding his money about 3:35 a.m. Monday.

The robber held a knife to the victim’s neck but when he crook rifled through the victim’s pockets, taking his cellphone and wallet, the victim fought back and was slashed in the hand during the struggle.

Medics took the victim to Jacobi Medical Center. His attacker, who has tattoos on both legs, ran out of the station.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.