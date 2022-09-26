Bronx subway conductor punched in face in unprovoked random attack

A subway conductor was punched in the face in an unprovoked random attack at a Bronx station, police said Monday.

The 46-year-old MTA worker had just opened the window inside his booth on a No. 2 train when the attacker walked up on the platform in the E. 149th St.-Grand Concourse station and walloped him about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, cops said.

Medics took the conductor to Lincoln Hospital to be treated for facial bruises and swelling. His attacker ran off and has not been caught.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspect Monday and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.