Bronx subway feces attack suspect charged with hate crime for spitting on, threatening to kill Jewish man

The subway attacker who smeared a woman with human feces is also a bigot, police said Wednesday after he was charged with spitting at a Jewish man in Brooklyn and threatening to murder him.

“F---ing Jew!” Frank Abrokwa allegedly yelled at the 46-year-old victim. “I’m going to kill you!”

That incident took place early evening on Sept. 9 on Utica Ave. near Prospect Place in Crown Height.

The assailant confronted the victim, who was wearing a yarmulke, spat at his chest then tried to punch him, police said.

Surveillance photos of the suspect were released to the media six days later but the case remained unsolved until Abrokwa, 37, was busted this week for allegedly smearing feces in the face of a 43-year-old woman sitting on a bench at a Bronx subway station.

“S—t happens — ha, ha, ha,” he said after the arrest, according to prosecutors. “This is a sh---y situation — ha, ha, ha.”

He was released without bail Tuesday night after a Bronx Criminal Court judge said she didn’t yet have the evidence from his three other recent arrests. But Brooklyn NYPD detectives immediately took custody of him and charged him with harassment and menacing, both as a hate crime.

Police said that after Abrokwa’s arrest in the Bronx detectives investigating the hate crime recognized him as their suspect.