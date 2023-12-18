Bronx subway rider loses finger wrestling knife from chain snatcher

A subway rider lost part of his finger wrestling with a chain-snatching crook who held him up at knifepoint on a moving Bronx train, police said Sunday.

The 27-year-old victim was riding an uptown No. 4 train when the nattily dressed crook tried to spark up a conversation at about 5 a.m. Saturday, according to cops.

When the straphanger went to move to another part of the train the robber pulled out a knife and tried to take the rider’s necklace.

They struggled and the victim managed to grab the blade, severing part of his left index finger in the process, cops said.

The mugger fled when the train pulled into the 170th St. station. The victim walked to BronxCare Health and Wellness Center for treatment.

Cops released a photo of the suspect Sunday and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

He is described as having a dark complexion and was wearing a beige coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls wil be kept confidential.

The 44th Precinct, where the robbery took place, has seen a 4% drop in major crime so far this year compared with the same period last year and a nearly 21% drop in robberies, according to NYPD data through Dec. 10.