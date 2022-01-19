Bronx subway rider snaps photos of woman’s legs, then attacks her husband, yells anti-gay and anti-Mexican slurs

A subway rider snapped photos of a woman’s legs as she rode a Bronx-bound 4 train, then attacked her husband when he told the creep to cut it out, police said Tuesday.

Police released a sketch of the smarmy shutterbug Tuesday. Cops say the man was riding the No. 4 train near the 167th St. station in Concourse at about 10:30 p.m. Jan. 12, when he started snapping the unwanted photos.

The woman’s 43-year-old husband confronted him, and he responded by repeatedly punching the victim in the face, flashing a knife and making anti-gay and anti-Mexican comments, police sources said.

The attacker left the train at the 167th St. station and ran off. The victim, who suffered minor injuries, was treated at the scene.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is probing the assault.

Cops ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.