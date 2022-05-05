Bronx suspect busted in elderly man’s beating, attempted robbery

A would-be robber who beat an elderly man in the Bronx was busted Wednesday after he was spotted near the scene of the heartless caught-on-video attack, cops said.

Edgar Wilson, 35, argued with his 77-year-old victim on Grand Concourse at E. Clarke Place in Mount Eden about 1:30 p.m. Monday before lashing out, cops said.

Wilson, who was holding a cup, punched the victim in the face with his free hand, sending him sprawling onto a patch of grass.

The victim raised his cane to shield himself as Wilson threw liquid from the cup at him and then kicked him in the head, cops said. The victim said Wilson also rifled through his pockets to try to steal from him.

Medics took the man to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Wilson lives about four blocks from the scene of the attack. People spotted him walking in the same area Wednesday and alerted the cops, who took him into custody, an NYPD spokesman said.

He’s charged with attempted robbery and assault and was awaiting arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court.