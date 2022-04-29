Bronx teacher arrested for throttling 12-year-old student, police say

A Bronx teacher has been arrested for throttling a middle-schooler, cops said Friday.

Chester Hingle, 45, was in the cafeteria of I.S. 217, the School of Performing Arts on Fox St. in Foxhurst about noon on Thursday when he grabbed a 12-year-old boy by the neck, cops said.

He choked the child for a few seconds before releasing him, according to police.

Cops were called to the school, where they charged Hingle with endangering the welfare of a child and obstruction of breathing.

The boy was not harmed and didn’t need medical attention, cops said.

Hingle’s arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Friday.

An email to the city Department of Education was not immediately returned.