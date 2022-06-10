Bronx teen confessed to throwing newborn from five-story window, prosecutors say

The 17-year-old Bronx mom who chucked her newborn baby boy out a fifth-floor window copped to the killing when questioned by police, claiming she “panicked” when her infant stopped crying, prosecutors say.

The teen, who was not named because of her age, told police that she delivered her baby inside her bedroom at her E. 158th St. home in Concourse Village on Oct. 24, 2021.

“The baby was breathing, making noises and not crying too loud,” she told investigators.

After a short time, she left the child in her bedroom to get something to eat, leaving the infant in the bedroom alone, she said.

“After a couple of hours I noticed he wasn’t making any noises,” she told police. “I panicked and took a blue pillow case and put the baby inside of it. I threw it out my fifth-floor window.”

It was not immediately disclosed if the teen was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she threw her baby out the window. Postpartum psychosis can cause paranoid thoughts, auditory hallucinations, disorganized thinking and is estimated to be the root cause of 4% of infanticide cases, according to medical researchers.

Shortly after killing her child, the teen showed up at Lincoln Hospital, admitting that she had given birth and that she had thrown her one-day-old son out the window.

Hospital staff called 911, and police raced to her home, where they found the baby dead in a flowerbed.

An autopsy determined in April that the baby was a victim of homicide after suffering multiple blunt force trauma injuries to the chest and a lacerated liver which caused internal bleeding, according to court documents.

Investigators charged her with murder and manslaughter. A judge ordered the young mom held on $200,000 during a brief arraignment proceeding in Bronx Criminal Court Thursday night.