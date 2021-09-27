Bronx teen fatally stabbed by 15-year-old Bloods gang member: cops

A Bronx teen was fatally stabbed by a 15-year-old Bloods gang member, police said Monday.

Ethan Borges, 17, was stabbed in the chest and abdomen on Southern Boulevard near Westchester Ave. in Foxhurst about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 15.

EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center, where he clung to life for a week before dying Wednesday, police said. He lived in the Soundview section of the Bronx, according to cops.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested Saturday for murder and weapon possession, authorities said. His name was not released by police because he is underage.